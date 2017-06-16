*We’re not trying to shape your mind. Sometimes when you don’t give information…nowadays, they eat up on their own flesh. With all of these rumors…there is a lot of anxiety. – LT Hutton

Director Benny Boom and producer L.T. Hutton take us behind the creation of “All Eyez On Me.”

The duo sat down with EUR correspondent, Fahnia Thomas, and talked about “they” not wanting them to win and the music from the highly-anticipated biographical drama.

EUR: How did you turn off the white noise, so you could create and finish the film?

LT Hutton: I had to deal with it. I had to block everything out and understand that it was bigger than myself, and it was a fight. But at the end of the day Tupac’s spirit is so strong…he made sure the pieces fell as they may. It had to be the realest experience you ever seen in life, without the dogma of the over personified scenarios.

Benny Boom: Most of the white noise was coming from people that were not on the planet at the same time as Tupac.

LT Hutton: …Everybody we put around this film was there. Like during the scene in Vegas, the people that were in the actual car, we’re on set. It’s not just me. I stepped out of it and looked at it from a filmmakers point of view and with the most factual accounts. It’s not overwhelming and it doesn’t bombarded you with information, it’s still edutainment.

EUR: How did you decide which music videos to replicate versus the music we only hear?

Benny Boom: We wanted to use the most iconic images. In terms of music, we used the songs that propelled his career forward, where he said something (important) and were at a definitive point in his life.

LT Hutton: We want to show the growth of Tupac. We structured the songs, so you’ll see a different part of his development.