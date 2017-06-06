

*There’s more news on the Bill Maher/N-word kerfuffle. Now we hear that noted academic Michael Eric Dyson is Maher’s top-of-show interview guest on this Friday’s “Real Time” show. It’s pretty obvious that Dyson and Maher will approach Maher’s use of the slur head on.

As we previously reported, Senator Al Franken decided to take a pass on appearing on the show because of Maher’s use of the n-word on last Friday’s program.

Dyson, a professor at Georgetown University, has already weighed in on the controversy:

Meanwhile, musician/actor Ice Cube is Maher’s mid-show interview guest; roundtable guests include CNN journalist David Gregory, former Fla. Rep. David Jolly and activist Symone Sanders.

At this point, it looks like Cube will be ready to mix it up with Maher over the n-word and of course the host’s oen n-word comment won’t go ignored either.

Cube’s not pussy footing around the issue. He’s been using the n-word liberally in his music, ever since NWA — but we hear he, like Professor Dyson, wants to discuss Maher’s use of it.

By the way, Cube was originally booked to talk about the 25th anniversary edition of his album, “Death Certificate.” His rep calls it perfect timing because the record was made in the wake of the Rodney King beating, “[W]hich sadly, speaks to many of the same race issues we as a society are still dealing with today.”

If you somehow missed what all the fuss is about, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) was Maher’s guest last Friday and, at one point he invited Maher to the state to “work in the fields” with locals. Maher shot back, jokingly, that he was a “house ni*ga,” using the slur Larry Wilmore had lobbed, in praise, at President Barack Obama two White House Correspondents Dinners ago.

Maher subsequently issued a statement apologizing, and HBO the next day called the comment “completely inexcusable and tasteless” as well as “deeply offensive,” and announced it had removed it “from any subsequent airings of the show.”

Having said that, the show will literally go on and the ratings will be through the roof.