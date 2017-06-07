*Michelle Obama knew that as First Lady, her sartorial game had to be on point at all times.

As for her husband, Mrs. Obama said he was able to get away with a fashion faux pas that would be down right unacceptable for a woman.

Not only did he wear the same exact tux eight different times, he wore it to the same annual event.

“This is the unfair thing. You talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux,” Michelle told Apple executive Lisa Jackson during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on Wednesday.

“Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace ― they didn’t comment on [Barack] for eight years. He wore that same tux. Same shoes.

“He was proud of it too. He’s like, ‘Mmm, I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. Mmm, how long did it take you?” Michelle said with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘Get out of here.'”

See more of Obama’s talk at the Apple’s WWDC 2017 below: