*A BET Awards ceremony broke out last night during the Migos fights.

The rap trio was captured on video Sunday squaring up against Joe Budden on the BET Awards pre-show, and in a scuffle with Chris Brown’s crew during the network’s after-show.

First… Budden, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis were interviewing Migos outside LA’s Microsoft Theatre for their Complex show “Everyday Struggle” when Akademiks told group member Takeoff he was left off their own hit single “Bad and Boujee,” prompting the rapper to fire back repeatedly, “Do it look like I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee?’”

Things got tense, and Budden suggested they “wrap this up.” Akademiks started kissing up to the group while ending the interview, which prompted Budden to drop his mic in frustration and walk off.

The disrespect was too much for Migos.

Watch what happened next:

Then…AFTER the BET Awards, Migos and their crew got into it with Chris Brown and his folks, apparently over Chris’ ex Karrueche Tran, who is now dating Migos member Quavo. Complicating things, Tran was just granted a restraining order that prevents Brown from coming anywhere near her.

Breezy was on the BET Awards after-show with Future to promote their new video when Migos walked into the area and things got heated between the two camps.

Here’s the vid I took of migos after the fight pic.twitter.com/lpureTpBSF — jayla (@malibusgomez) June 26, 2017

Witnesses say someone in Chris’ crew ended up pushing Quavo and fists started flying. Sources also say Migos and their crew followed Brown to his car in the Staples Center complex where he was allegedly swarmed, but managed to drive off.

Police were called to the scene, but both camps were already long gone.

Watch below: