The parents of Mike Brown, the Ferguson, MO black teen who was shot and killed by then officer Darren Wilson, have reportedly reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit.

USA Today reports that a federal judge approved the settlement for an undisclosed amount on Tuesday (06-20-17). U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber reportedly sealed the settlement terms due to the sensitivity of the agreement.

“The settlement agreement shall remain sealed by this Court and shall be considered a closed record under Missouri Revised Statute . . . due to the adverse impact to Plaintiffs should it be disclosed,” Webber wrote in the settlement approval documents. “Disclosure of the terms of the settlement agreement could jeopardize the safety of individuals involved in this matter, whether as witnesses, parties, or investigators. The public policy to consider records open is outweighed by the adverse impact to Plaintiffs.”

RELATED NEWS: WARNER BROS SET FOR MIKE BROWN FILM BASED ON HIS MOM’S BOOK (REPORT)

While the terms of the settlement are sealed, the suit reportedly alleges that Darren Wilson, the officer who shot and killed Brown, violated the victim’s civil rights by way of “unlawful detention and the use of excessive and deadly force,” USA Today reports. The suit also accused the former police chief of failing to hire, train, and conduct a proper and fair investigation into Mike Brown’s death. According to court documents, Brown’s family accused the police department of having “a custom or policy of negligently hiring and retaining officers, failing to property train and/or supervise officers in the use of deadly force.”

Whatever the amount was that he ruled for, Judge Webber said the settlement was “fair and reasonable compensation for this wrongful death claim and is in the best interests” of Brown’s family.