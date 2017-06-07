*Dancers looking to get a paycheck from Missy Elliott need to be in Atlanta by this Friday.

The artist announced Tuesday via Twitter that an open casting call for dancers age 16 and older is going down in the ATL.

Interested parties need to arrive by 8 p.m. at Atlanta’s Dance 411 (475 Moreland Ave SE) on Friday, June 9.

“Looking for dancers strong in choreography. Do you research on Missy,” reads the casting notice. In other words, don’t bother coming unless you can pick up choreography quickly and know a think or two about the producer beyond her Wikipedia page.

Missy, recently released a remix to her song “I’m Better” and is scheduled to perform at FYF Festival in July.

Listen to the remix featuring Eve, Trina and Lil Kim below, followed by the original video below: