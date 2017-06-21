*Ballet star Misty Copeland will take on guest judge duties for two episodes of “World of Dance,” NBC’s new competition series from fellow judge and executive producer Jennifer Lopez.

The prima ballerina will appear on the July 18 and July 25 episodes, during Round 3 of the competition “The Cut,” during which half of the acts will be sent home, and only the top two from each division will move on to the Division Final.

“The last act standing will win a grand prize of $1 million.

The judging panel also includes Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum.

At the judges table with @JLo @NEYO @DerekHough & @JennaDewan! Guest judging the best of the best on @NBCWorldofDance! A post shared by Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Copeland, the first African-American principal ballerina in the history of American Ballet Theatre, has previously served as a guest-judge on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Also, her story has been profiled in numerous other programs and publications, including “CBS Sunday Morning,” “60 Minutes” and “Today.”