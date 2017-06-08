*Interim Morehouse College president William “Bill” Taggart has died of an aneurysm, officials announced Thursday. He was 55.

The college’s board of trustees released the following statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Bill Taggart, a beloved colleague, father and friend. For the past two years, Bill devoted himself wholeheartedly to Morehouse College. We are eternally grateful for his loyal support, counsel and the leadership he provided to students, faculty and alumni. Throughout his tenure, Bill had a positive impact on Morehouse College and the Greater Atlanta Business Community. He leaves behind a long legacy of compassion, integrity and devotion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Taggart was named interim president in April following some issues at the HBCU. It hired President John Silvanus Wilson in 2011 to bring change to Morehouse, but released him early this year based on an independent finding that Wilson had a poor working relationship with some board members.

Wilson’s effective firing led to protests by Morehouse men from around the country and a shakeup on the college’s board, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Morehouse alumni association president Howard Willis said he was stunned to learn of Taggart’s death because he jogged daily and seemed to be in good health. Willis, a doctor, said he hoped the college could talk to Taggart at some point about whether he would take the job permanently.

“He was instrumental in getting the faculty, staff and students all on the same page,” Willis said. “I was hopeful we would look at him for sustained leadership.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution an autopsy will be conducted Thursday to determine how Taggart died, which is standard practice for a sudden death.