*BALTIMORE – The NAACP, America’s oldest and largest national civil rights organization, has announced its 108th annual convention, beginning Saturday, July 22nd through Wednesday, July 26th at the Baltimore Convention Center, One W. Pratt St.

Embracing the theme, “Steadfast and Immovable,” the NAACP will be headed back to its headquarters city to set policies, programs and plans of action for the coming year, while also moving to address today’s challenges collectively—notably the current climate of economic uncertainty and political unrest. The organization’s national convention each year attracts some 8,000 members, supporters, branch delegates and staff, local youth activists and organizers, legislators, business leaders and celebrities all coming together to engage, network, share strategies, successes and key learnings with the purpose of driving the NAACP’s agenda forward.

“This year’s convention takes place at a pivotal time for our country, and for our Association,” said Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors. “These are changing times, and today, we find ourselves in a new period of turmoil as a nation. We are facing a budget that threatens to gut critical funding for education, a rollback in Civil Rights enforcement, and a rollback in health care reform that will take affordable care away from 23 million Americans, all while we witness unprecedented efforts to suppress the votes of black and brown people, young people and progressives who would work to see this nation become more inclusive and just,” he continues.

“Our theme for 2017 reminds us that as an organization, our intent is to fulfill the vision and mission of our founders, and we will leave Baltimore united and committed to making our nation a better place for all,” said Derrick Johnson, vice-chair of the Board of Directors.

The five-day conference will feature a robust series of seminars, committee meetings, workshops, exhibits and panel discussions, augmented with inspiring keynote addresses from key NAACP leadership, civil rights and faith leaders, media, youth and political influencers.

Other highlights will include the NAACP ACT-SO (Academic, Cultural, Technical and Scientific Olympics) final competition and awards, Wednesday’s highly anticipated Freedom Fund Banquet, plus a health pavilion, retail expo, veterans’ luncheon and a diversity career fair. More information about the 2017 NAACP National Convention, including a detailed schedule of events may be found by visiting www.naacpconvention.org. And, applications from journalists and news organizations for media credentials are welcomed, and may be submitted for processing by visiting http://action.naacp.org/page/s/press-credentials-baltimore before the deadline, July 12, 2017.

Malik Russell

[email protected]