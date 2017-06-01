*BALTIMORE – The NAACP issued the following statement after a noose was found Wednesday, May 31, at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. and after NBA star LeBron James’ house in Los Angeles, California was defaced with the N-word.

“We are deeply troubled and disturbed by the heinous acts of racism that occurred on Wednesday,” said Leon Russell, Board Chairman of the NAACP. “Leaving a noose – a symbol and weapon of hate – in front of the new National Museum of African American History and Culture and vandalizing the home of NBA superstar LeBron James, underscore the recent increase in hate crimes committed against African-Americans under the Trump Administration. The NAACP will not sit by idly while our people continue to be assailed by racist and cowardly actions. Furthermore, we call on the Trump Administration to stand up and speak out against these attacks.”

“Atrocious acts like those committed on Wednesday demonstrate the divisive animus that is pervasive throughout our country. The NAACP stands with the Smithsonian and with Mr. James and is wholly committed, now more than ever, to protecting equal rights of all persons and to eliminating race-based discrimination in the United States. We will not be deterred,” said Derrick Johnson, Vice Chairman of the NAACP.

