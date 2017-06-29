*The private funeral for Mobb Deep emcee Prodigy on Friday (June 29) is expected to bring out some of hip hop’s elite.

According to TMZ, the late rapper’s family has invited an A-list of rappers who worked with the duo or came up at the same time, including Nas, Lil Kim, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T, Naughty By Nature and Onyx.

Prodigy’s partner, Havoc, who joined Lil Kim at Sunday’s BET Awards to honor Prodigy, will also be in attendance.

The private ceremony will be held today at NYC’s Frank E. Campbell “Funeral Chapel.” A public service for fans will follow at the same location from 2 to 5 p.m.

Prodigy died last week in Las Vegas following a lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia.