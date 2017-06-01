*Sony Music’s merchandising arm Thread Shop has recruited Nas to collaborate on a line of streetwear that will reflect the lyrical content provided on the earlier part of his hearty catalog.

The Queens emcee, who began his career with Sony’s, Columbia-released “Illmatic” in1994, is collaborating with Thread Shop to create a variety of tees, sweats and outerwear for the line.

“It’s really about directing the messaging he has in his music and being able to tell those stories with the apparel,” says Thread Shop’s vice president, Frances Wong. “We’re not just going to do one-off tees here and there. We’re building a nice eight to 10 pieces. And we’ll do it on, say, a “God’s Son” album. Or the messaging within a song.”

Nas’ first round of Thread Shop items will arrive later this summer in select stores and on his online site. “What you see online will not be the same as what’s in stores,” Wong says, assuring that garments in a New York City pop-up shop will be different from what’s offered in Los Angeles. “It’s all about exclusives.”

In 2016, Thread Shop handled a collection around A Tribe Called Quest’s last album “We Got It From Here… Thank You for Your Service” album. Pop-ups on both coasts sold out within their respective weekends.

Get this t-shirt, vinyl & digital download bundle for a limited time • smarturl.it/ATCQ_D2C A post shared by ATCQ (@atcq) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

Thread Shop is also currently working with DJ Khaled, A$AP Ferg and Bob Dylan.

Nas reportedly is wrapping up his forthcoming 11th solo studio album, set to release later this year. As previously reported, he’ll hit the road with Lauryn Hill, Hannibal Buress and Chronixx this fall for a North American tour.

Tickets for the forthcoming tour go on sale Friday, June 2, at the Live Nation website. Tidal subscribers can purchase tickets early with a special pre-sale starting on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m.

View the tour schedule below:

^with Chronixx

+with Hannibal Buress and Chronixx

Sept 7 – ^Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept 8 – ^Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept 10 – ^Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept 12 – ^Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Sept 14 – +Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept 15 – +Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept 20 – ^Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept 22 – +Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Sept 23 – ^Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sept 27 – ^Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept 28 – ^Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory*

Sept 30 – ^Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Oct 3 – +San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct 5 – ^Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 7 – +Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 – +Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Oct 11 – ^Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum