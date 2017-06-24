Naturi Naughton’s Baby Bump Photo Shoot Is An Ode To Black Culture” – (ESSENCE MAGAZINE)

“I feel really happy; pregnancy has been good to me,” … “I’m in love, I’m looking forward to just sharing this next level of life. My whole life has been about working and being in the girl group and being on stage and being an actress, but now I get to really enjoy a bigger purpose, which is motherhood, so I’m really excited.”

– Naturi Naughton

Photo Shoot Credits:

Creative Director: Tiffany [email protected] _by_tiff

Hairstylist: Tiffany [email protected] _by_tiff

Photographer: Joey [email protected]

Makeup Artist: – Kenyada [email protected]

Stylist: Mickey [email protected]

Body PainT: Moshoodat @moshoodat

Naturi Naughton

Naturi Naughton is an American Singer and Actress best known for her performance as “Lil Kim” in Fox Searchlight’s hit film “Notorious”, and her role in MGM’s remake of the classic film “Fame”. Naughton has starred in various other projects such as: Lottery Ticket, The Playboy Club, Mad Men and The Client List. She also appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award winning musical, “Hairspray” for 3 years. Before her transition into film and television, Naughton was a member of the Platinum selling Pop trio 3LW. She was greatly inspired by Whitney Houston as a child and knew by the age of 5 that she wanted to be a singer and an actress. She is a rising star in the Film/TV community who values hard work and perseverance.

Trivia

Naturi Naughton was part of 3LW for their self-titled debut album and recorded on their second album, but a week before the release of their second album “A Girl Can Mack” she left the group.

Was an honor student at Seton Hall University where she majored in Political Science.

(March 22, 2017) Expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend Ben in July.

