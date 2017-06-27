*In addition to Drake’s standup routine at Monday’s NBA Awards, he got a chance to clown the Currys in a pre-recorded skit inspired by the film “Get Out.”

The rapper played Golden State’s prolific point guard being invited to a championship celebration from his teammate Draymond Green, played by “Get Out’s” Lil Rel Howery. Steph agrees to tag along…until his wife Ayesha Curry shows up.

The video goes on to show exactly who runs the Curry household…and Curry.

Watch below:

Also at the NBA Awards, Taylor Swift came out of hibernation (or rather, filmed a video from hibernation) to congratulate her number one fan on his MVP Award.

OKC’s Russell Westbrook has never been shy about professing his love for the pop star. He’s been part of the Swifties since at least 2015.

T SWIFT …WAS ROCKINNNN LAST NIGHT!! …. @taylorswift A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Aug 26, 2015 at 8:19am PDT

BAD BLOOD!!!! @taylorswift .. Banger!!!!! A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on May 22, 2015 at 3:06pm PDT

So it was a no-brainer for the NBA to have Swift return the love in a surprise video appearance.

“Remember I was the one who taught you to play basketball,” said the singer. “I was the one who taught you to dribble, to shoot hoops, you know? And I remember the first time you beat me at basketball. I was very upset, and you said, if you remember correctly, you said ‘You just have to shake it off.’ And I got an idea. …

“We go back, what 20 years … actually we’ve never met, that’s a fake story but I wish it were true. You are amazing, you’re the MVP, I’m so happy for you, sending the biggest hug ever.”

Watch below:

And then, there was this…

Golden State’s Draymond Green showed up in a tuxedo top, long, skinny shorts and lounging loafers.

By night’s end, he had added an accessory – the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.