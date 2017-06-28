*After earning a championship ring earlier this month, Matt Barnes of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors earned himself some community service in Manhattan.

The baller pleaded guilty Tuesday to disorderly conduct for his part in a Manhattan nightclub brawl last December. He was initially accused of assault and obstruction of justice after the Dec. 5, 2016, skirmish inside Avenue, a Chelsea nightclub where he was hanging out with ex-teammate DeMarcus Cousins.

Prosecutor David Quinn said Barnes, 37, was offered a deal based on a review of video evidence and interviews with witnesses. Barnes received a 10-day community service sentence on the reduced charge.

According to the New York Daily News, Barnes was extremely cordial during his exchange with sentencing Judge Gerianne Abriano.

“The understanding is you will perform 10 days private community service in California and will otherwise lead a law-abiding life?” asked Abriano.

“Yes,” replied Barnes during the Manhattan Criminal Court hearing.

Defense attorney Alex Spiro said Barnes will do his community service work in the juvenile justice system.

“As we asserted from the beginning, Mr. Barnes didn’t injure anyone,” said Spiro. “He was cleared of criminal charges and agreed to accept responsibility for his minor role in the incident.”

The 6-foot-7 athlete ignored reporters on his way out of the courthouse, but did pose for selfies with fans outside, the Daily News reported.

Jasmine Besiso, 26, claimed Barnes was choking a woman at another table when she got up to leave the chic club’s VIP section. At that point, Barnes allegedly grabbed her neck and began choking Besiso until she lost consciousness.

Besiso’s boyfriend Myrone Powell, 35, was sucker-punched in the head as he rushed to her aid. The couple is suing the two players in civil court.