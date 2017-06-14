*NeNe Leakes will officially join her frenemy Kim Zolciak for Season 10 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” reports TMZ.

“It’s been a long process but we’ve finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA,” NeNe announced on Instagram.

It’s been a long process but we’ve finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Sources say the OG cast member signed the contract today (June 14) following months of speculation about her decision to return. TMZ says she’ll only be a part-time cast member, opting against a full time gig due to her busy schedule.

As previously reported, Zolciak officially signed on in April.

According to TMZ, some of the other cast members have already started shooting scenes for the upcoming season, but NeNe has yet to appear.