*A new trailer has been released for “Detroit,” the Kathryn Bigelow film based on the Algiers Motel incident, in which three black men were killed during a race riot in the city.

The film’s second trailer has shows John Boyega, as a security guard at the Algiers Motel, sitting in a police interrogation room, thinking he’s there to give his eyewitness account at something very bad that has occurred. But quiet turns to menace as he realizes he’s actually a suspect.

At the end of the trailer, the real-life security guard, Melvin Dismukes, appears to bring history right up to the moment.

In addition to Boyega, the film also stars Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Ben O’Toole, Joseph David Jones, Ephraim Sykes, Leon Thomas III, Nathan Davis Jr., Peyton Alex Smith, Malcolm David Kelley, Gbenga Akinnabve, Chris Chalk, Jeremy Strong, Laz Alonzo, Austin Hebert, Miguel Pimentel, Kris Davis, with John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie.

Producers are Megan Ellison, Kathryn Bigelow, Matthew Budman, Colin Wilson and Mark Boal.

Detroit hits theaters on August 4.

Watch the trailer below: