*Special recognition will be given to New Edition and Chance the Rapper at the upcoming 2017 BET Awards.

On the heels of its well-received New Edition biopic, BET will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to N.E. members Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell and Johnny Gill.

Chance the Rapper will receive BET’s Humanitarian Award presented by Walmart. The Chicago artist made headlines this year when he pledged to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to help offset the lack of government funding.

Chance also pocketed three Grammy Awards in February including best new artist and best rap album for “Coloring Book.”

Awards, hosted by Leslie Jones, will feature performances by Bruno Mars, Future, Migos, Trey Songz and Tamar Braxton.

Now in its 17th year, the awards ceremony will air live on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on BET.