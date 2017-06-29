*Based on a new study released on Tuesday by Georgetown Law’s Center on Poverty and Inequality, the societal perception is Black girls are so strong and independent, they don’t need the same nurturing, support and comforting as little white girls. At as early as age 5-year-old, they are believed to be — as Black folk would say — grown.

There’s even a term associated with this belief: Adultification.”

Who out there in the world of sistahood is surprised by this perception? Right. I didn’t think so. After all, is it not how the elders of these little girls — Black women –have been perceived all along? The only news here is the age group associated with this warped perspective.

Girlhood Interrupted: The Erasure of Black Girls’Childhood developed after researchers surveyed 325 adults from racial and ethnic backgrounds in a ratio that mirrors the country’s population.

Many of the adults surveyed had a high school diploma or higher. Researchers found the biggest differences in the ways adults view children in the age brackets 5-9 and 10-14. These differences continued to a lesser degree in the 15-19 age bracket.

Read more at EURThisNthat.