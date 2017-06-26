*New video is revealing that when crews from Migos and Chris Brown went at each other oh so briefly, at a BET Awards after-party, everyone else in the vicinity got sucked into the mess, including Future and DJ Khaled.

Witnesses say someone in Chris’ crew threw the first punch at someone in Migos’ entourage. And as you can see in the video above, things got heated real quick.

Friends held back Chris, and the scrum eventually spilled into Future and Khaled … whose fiancée and son, Asahd, were standing nearby — you can hear her scream.

As we showed you, the whole fight ended up spilling into a parking lot … where ultimately everyone parted ways. Chris never threw a punch and was not arrested.

Fortunately, according to TMZ, no one, including the combatants, were hurt … as far as we know.

In other news coming out of the BET Awards weekend, funny woman Leslie Jones, who was the host of the awards show, is not thrilled with the Ritz-Carlton hotel at LA Live, where the BET Awards were held next door at the Microsoft Theatre.

Unfortunately, whatever her beef is with the hotel she’s not specifically saying, but Miss Jones did tweet to her 693,000 followers to implore them to NOT stay there, claiming “THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 26, 2017

The Ritz responded to Leslie’s tweet with … “@Lesdoggg We’re sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away.”

The Brandman Agency, the hotel chain’s PR agency, declined to comment.

And if you’re wondering, so far, as of this posting, there’s been no word from Leslie Jones’ camp.