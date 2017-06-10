*Now look what you’ve gone and done Nick Gordon. The dude who was found legally responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown has got another problem on his hands. He’s been arrested for domestic violence and kidnapping his current girlfriend.

Gordon got busted by authorities in Sanford, Florida on Saturday and now finds himself facing 2 counts of domestic violence battery as well as and kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult.

Sources close to the girlfriend say Gordon allegedly roughed her up Friday night so severely that she had to go to the hospital.

According to law enforcement sources, the girlfriend filed a report at the police station Saturday morning claiming she’d been battered and not allowed to leave their residence. Officers went to the residence and found Gordon at the pool area, reports TMZ.

Gordon, if you recall, is still liable for $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate, and he’s still under criminal investigation for her death.

Check out a pic of the victim’s alleged injury:

