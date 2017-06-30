*Nick Gordon has entered a not guilty plea to charges of domestic violence and kidnapping following his arrest earlier this month for allegedly beating his girlfriend so badly that she had to be hospitalized.

According to RadarOnline.com, the ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown also requested a jury trial following the June 21 hearing.

As previously reported, Gordon denied the incident to police, stating his planned to press charges against his girlfriend. He was ultimately arrested, paying a $15,000 bond shortly thereafter.

Upon his release, Gordon was ordered to wear a GPS monitor and told to steer clear of the alleged victim.

Gordon has been ordered to appear in court in August for his next hearing before the judge.

Meanwhile, the Fulton County District Attorney in Georgia said Gordon’s recent legal trouble would be taken into consideration in the investigation of Bobbi Kristina’s mysterious death in 2015.

Gordon has been a person of interest in the case.