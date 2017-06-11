*After being arrested on Saturday, Nick Gordon made his first court appearance after allegedly beating up his new girlfriend.

As we reported, Gordon was sent to lockdown after he was booked for domestic violence battery and false imprisonment. The police report says Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend allegedly beat the new girlfriend, Laura Leal, so badly on Friday she had to go to the hospital.

Gordon, 28, appeared in court on Sunday morning in Sanford, Florida, where he was granted bail. Bond was set at $15,000 for the kidnapping charge and an additional $500 for the battery charge, and Gordon was released in the condition that he wear an ankle monitor.

Gordon was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after a complaint was filed by Leal, 26. The two had been living together for the past 2 months

The arrest report says Gordon struck Leal ‘by hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist’ sometime between 12:30am and 7:00am on Saturday morning.

Leal told police that she and Gordon went out to eat at Duffy’s Sports Bar in nearby Lake Mary, Florida, on Friday night to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

After the game, the couple returned to their home in Sanford. Leal says that sometime between 12:30am and 1am, a heated argument erupted.

According to the report, “the argument became physical and lasted through the night.”

Leal told investigators that she believed Gordon was upset because he suspected she was trying to ‘hook up’ with one of his friends at Duffy’s.

She told police that Gordon had no reason to be jealous and that her feelings for him were genuine, though she did acknowledge that the relationship was “toxic.”

She said that Gordon insisted she ‘tell him the truth’ about wanting to be with another man.

When Leal told Gordon that she ‘would never do that’ to him, he did not believe her, the police report stated.

Gordon kept insisting that she admit to wanting to cheat on him and that he “would not get mad.”

He “just needed to know the truth,” according to Leal.

She then told police that Gordon gave her the option of leaving.

When she agreed, Gordon turned violent, she alleges.

“Gordon became upset and [began to] violently punch her and hit her and refused to let her leave,” according to the report.

When Leal wanted to use her laptop computer so that she could contact her sister through Facebook, Gordon took it away, according to police.

Leal said she had no way of communicating with the outside world since Gordon smashed her cell phone a few weeks prior to the incident on Saturday.

Gordon also hid his own cell phone so she would have no way of seeking outside help, according to Leal.

“Leal stated that Gordon would not allow her to leave the apartment and continued to punch and hit her,” the arrest report stated.

On top of his other problems, the judge gave him what looks to be another … possible homelessness: Gordon was forbidden to return to what he’s calling his own house … where the alleged incident happened.

TMZ says Gordon told the judge that’s his place and that his GF doesn’t live there, but the judge said that’d be determined later.

