*If anyone is looking for further proof that a doting mom will do anything for her son, no matter how old he is, here ya go! Forbes calls Folorunsho Alakiya, from Nigeria, the 18th richest woman in Africa; and the richest black woman ahead of Oprah Winfrey.

On June 10, she showed just how much disposable income she has by paying a cool £5 Million on the wedding of her son,entrepreneur Folarin Alakija and his Iranian bride, model model Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar.

Guest at the extremely lavish event, said to be the most expensive of the year, posted IG pics that show no expense was spared.

Folorunsho Alakija’s wealth began in fashion design, where her clients were the elite and wives of wealthy politicians. She then began investing in oil and other lucrative ventures.



A post shared by B e c k a 🌵 (@becka_indigo) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

The couple reportedly met in London in 2016, and even married that year in a traditional wedding in Lagos. But on June 10 they said their vows and nuptials again at a more elaborate event which took place at the Oxfordshire stately home of the Duke of Marlborough. This venue, at least according to the website, cost as much as £150,000 (N6.3 million), and queen mama then had it decorated with one million nature white flowers – roses and orchids which was reportedly worth £200,000.

At this point I’ve got one request: can you adopt me?

