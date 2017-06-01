*A noose was found at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, DC on Wednesday, marking the second incident in the past week of a noose being discovered at a Smithsonian property.

According to WUSA, the noose was found by visitors in the segregation section of the history galleries.

“Today’s incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African-Americans continue to face,” museum Founding Director Lonnie Bunch said in a statement posted on Twitter. “This was a horrible act, but it is a stark reminder of why our work is so important.”

A statement from our Founding Director Lonnie Bunch on the noose found in our history galleries today. pic.twitter.com/sFWVSaobhV — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) May 31, 2017

On Friday night, a Smithsonian police officer reportedly found a noose hanging from a tree while conducting security checks outside the Hirshhorn Museum, which features contemporary art and culture. Officials said in a statement that it was unclear how long it had been there.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted after that incident.

“It is an unfortunate irony that a sign of intimidation/ignorance would be placed on our National Mall where Americans of all walks of life come to learn more about who we are, celebrate our diversity and leave inspired to improve their lives, communities and country,” she wrote.