*Legendary producer Norman Lear and “Get Out” director Jordan Peele, engaged in a candid discussion about the success of Peele’s recent box office smash film at the Producer Guild of America’s Produced By conference in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“The fact of my life is I waited 94 years, a few months, and some weeks and days to see your film,” Lear began the Q&A. “And it was worth every f—ing minute of it. I have never been more touched or impressed.”

Lear, the 94-year-old liberal icon, who is obsessed with the N-word and race, expressed surprise when Peele mentioned that he is of mixed race, the son of a white mother and a black father.

“Rashida Jones has the same thing,” Lear observed of the daughter of Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton. “She’s as white as she can be, but you’re black.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Jerrod Carmichael Joins Norman Lear in N-word Chant on Podcast

As reported by Deadline, the audience reacted uneasily at the peculiar remark. After an awkward moment, Lear stated: “I just love the mystery of it,” he said, seeming to recognize that few things today are wholly black or white, and not always as they appear.

“Get Out” explores the horror genre from a black perspective, with a black protagonist battling a malevolent white family.

“If you’re going to make a movie that connects, it has to be autobiographical, in some way. But this is not my wife’s family,” laughed Peele, whose wife and her family are white.

Peele said the premise for the film came to him in a dream in which he was walking through a bank, and came to slowly realize that all the white people there were staring at him.

“A woman in a room full of men will have the same experience,” he said, “of being viewed as a woman rather than a human.”

The pairing of Peele and Lear came about after it was learned at Deadline’s The Contenders conference that Lear was a huge fan of the film.

After the commercial success of his directorial debut, Peele told the creator of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons,” “the burden and the task is doing it again. You’ve proven that you can do it over and over again. If my career goes the way I want it to, Get Out will be the first of many.”

“It will be the first of many,” Lear assured him.

“You heard it hear first,” Peele laughed, adding: “I just love, love, love, love movies.”

“I just love, love, love, love you,” Lear said.

Save