ok so this young lady, an HONORS student with MULTIPLE scholarships got suspended basically for the rest of her senior year because of this: pic.twitter.com/E264srpJCO — curly aliyah (@curlyaliyah) May 21, 2017

*A North Carolina Honor Roll student will not be allowed to walk at graduation because of a shirt she wore that the principal didn’t approve of.

Summer was asked by the principal to put on a jacket in the lunchroom because of her top. She borrowed a jacket from her friend and put it on, but that wasn’t the end of it.

The principal requested that Summer change in the control room but she remained seated and said, “I apologize, I can’t go anywhere with you unless my mom is called.”

Neither could reach her mom so Summer refused to go to the control room. The principal then found a student resource officer and Summer explains what happens next:

“[The SRO] was within five feet of me, he had his hand on his gun. [The principal] said ‘I’m gonna give you an ultimatum. We have tried to call your mother. You either come with me to the control room to change your shirt or we will arrest you,” she said, according to NBC.

Summer says she’s had past issues with the principal, and many incidents caused her mother to get involved. In this instance, she remained seated and the principal asked the officer to arrest her.

Luckily, her mother called back in time and Summer then went to the control room. She was issued a 10-day suspension and banned from all senior activities, including graduation.

Summer, who has a 4.4 GPA and a full ride scholarship to a university, said: “I completely understand why a dress code is put into place but I feel like after I put on that jacket it should have been subdued.”

She added, ”It’s just sad because I worked so hard for four years to walk across that stage. We have drug dealers walking across that stage, we have sex offenders walking across that stage and then the 4.4 student who showed her shoulders can’t.”

The principal is considering expulsion and said the reason for the harsh penalty is “insubordination.”

Do you think Summer deserves this level of punishment?

