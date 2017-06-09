*North West is reportedly not a fan of the kiddie clothing line launched by her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and refuses to wear the items despite being the face of the brand.

Below, OK Magazine reports that North “absolutely hates the clothes” in her line Kids Supply and puts up a fight whenever she’s forced to wear them.

The collection features slip dresses in pink and black, embroidered tees, hoodies, a bomber jacket, hats with a kids logo hand drawn by Kanye scrawled on the front, and chokers — all inspired by Kardashian’s hometown of Calabasas and fronted by North — apparently against her will.

“North can’t stand her new kiddie range of clothing!”

“Kim has to bribe North to wear her clothes. North is getting sick of being trussed up like a doll – all she wants to do is color, draw and play kiddie games.”

“Grandma Kris [Jenner] suspects North’s a tomboy at heart and worries that Kim’s not letting her be herself.”

“There’s no doubt North’s starting to lose patience with the situation and has been throwing epic tantrums when Kim starts throwing different clothes on her.”

The line consists of roughly 10 pieces and ranges from $22 to $240; it’s available exclusively online.