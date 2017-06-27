*The Obamas are currently enjoying a ten-day vacation in Indonesia, a country the former president called home during several years of his childhood.

Since arriving in Bali on Friday, pics of the family white water rafting on the Ayung River have surfaced, as have images of former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia sporting matching yellow sarongs and sashes while visiting the Tirta Empul temple.

The sarong worn over their clothing was less a fashion choice and more a show of respect and reverence to the holy sites they were visiting on the island.

View the Obamas’ Indonesian pics below:

Barack Obama moved to Indonesia in 1967 at age 6 after his divorced mother remarried an Indonesian man. She stayed in the country after the marriage broke up, working as an anthropologist and development aid worker, but Obama returned to Hawaii when he was 10 to live with his grandparents.

Obama’s half sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, is of Indonesian descent.