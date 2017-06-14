*Clearly, the new “Wonder Woman” movie is one of Oprah’s Favorite Things.

Oprah Winfrey celebrated girl power to the fullest by throwing a “Wonder Woman” themed party for 28 lucky 10-year-old girls at her Los Angeles home.

The TV mogul shared videos of her preparations on Instagram, including some of the Wonder Woman knick knacks included in the soiree, like flip flops, warrior cuffs and souvenir popcorn buckets related to the current hit movie starring Gal Gadot.

“Happy Wonder Woman Day!” declared Winfrey in her famous sing-songy tone while placing a WW figurine atop an ornate cake, provided by Charm City Cakes. “This is a crowning moment.”

Before her guests of honor arrived, Oprah gave followers a tour of the food she was offering, including butter salad with blue cheese, “beautiful hamburgers” and “beautiful hot dogs.” Even Oprah’s dog Sadie had on a Wonder Woman crown.

Watch below:

#wonderwoman party planning. A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:29am PDT



Gadot wasn’t in attendance, but heard about the event and shared video of the Wonder Woman cake on her own IG page. “This is awesome!” Gadot captioned the video.

View more IG video from Oprah’s Wonder Woman extravaganza below:

Party ovah here! #wonderwoman A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Almost ready #wonderwoman A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT