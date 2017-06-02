*The acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series “Oprah’s Master Class” featuring an unprecedented first-person insight into the brilliant minds of the entertainers and public figures we love, respect and admire, returns for a sixth season with a special sneak preview with world-famous actor/comedian Kevin Hart on Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Additional episodes to air later this summer.

One of the longest-running OWN series, “Oprah’s Master Class” has featured in-depth interviews with over 50 masters. From award-winning musicians and box-office busting actors to groundbreaking leaders, this all-new season includes such luminaries as world-famous actor/comedian Kevin Hart, Original King of Comedy and television personality Steve Harvey, civil-rights hero Congressman John Lewis, hip-hop pioneer LL Cool J, R&B legend and the “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight, NBA champion and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, film and TV mogul Tyler Perry, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Usher, and Emmy-winning actress Lynn Whitfield.

About the Sneak Preview Episode ( Saturday, June 10 p.m. ET/PT):

Kevin Hart is one of the most electric and sought-after actor/comedians in the world. His films, including “Ride Along,” “Central Intelligence” and “Think Like A Man” have combined to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. With persistence and sheer will, Hart worked his way up from selling sneakers in Philadelphia to selling out stadiums as a stand-up comic. Over the course of his meteoric rise, Hart has come to learn that fame and success come second to family.

Prior seasons of “Oprah’s Master Class” are available on the WATCH OWN App and Oprah.com/MasterClass beginning June 10.

Oprah’s Master Class

The acclaimed Emmy-nominated series “Oprah’s Master Class,” winner of NAACP and Gracie Awards, returns for its sixth season. Featuring unprecedented first-person insight into the brilliant minds of entertainers and public figures we love, respect and admire, “Oprah’s Master Class” tells the stories you’ve never heard from the people you thought you knew best. Hand-picked by Oprah Winfrey for their unique impact on the world, true modern masters share the greatest lessons they’ve learned along the way, including their successes, failures, triumphs, disappointments and heartbreaks.

“Oprah’s Master Class” premiered on January 1, 2011, the very first day that the network went on the air, and has featured in-depth interviews with over 50 legendary masters, including such luminaries as Maya Angelou, Tom Brokaw, Diahann Carroll, Jane Fonda, Berry Gordy, Goldie Hawn, Alicia Keys, Lenny Kravitz, Sidney Poitier, Susan Sarandon, Diane Sawyer, Justin Timberlake, Barbara Walters, Jay Z, and many more.

“Oprah’s Master Class” is produced by RadicalMedia for the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. The series is directed by Annetta Marion and Michael Bonfiglio, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Jonathan Sinclair for OWN, and Annetta Marion, Justin Wilkes, and Jon Kamen executive produced for RadicalMedia.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

About RadicalMedia :

RadicalMedia is an Oscar-, Emmy-, Peabody- and Grammy Award-winning studio, with recent credits that include “MARS” and “Year Million” for National Geographic; “Stan Against Evil” for IFC; “Hamilton’s America” for PBS’ Great Performances; Netflix’s “Abstract: The Art of Design,” which had its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival; and HBO’s “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers,” which won the Audience Award: 24 Beats Per Second at SXSW 2017. RadicalMedia’s vast body of work also includes the Oscar-winning documentary “The Fog of War”; Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning “What Happened, Miss Simone?” for Netflix; “Keith Richards: Under the Influence” for Netflix; Epix docuseries “America Divided;” as well as numerous Joe Berlinger directed and produced projects, including the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated “Paradise Lost: Purgatory” for HBO, “Metallica: Some Kind of Monster,” “Under African Skies” for A&E, “Whitey: The US vs. James J. Bulger” for CNN, “Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru” for Netflix, “Killing Richard Glossip” for Investigation Discovery; and two world premiering documentary features at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival: “Intent to Destroy” and “From the Ashes.” More at RadicalMedia.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

