*Yay yaay! Give it up for Ice Cube. The rapper-turned-actor and movie/TV producer who got his props today by getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony went down this morning starting at 11:30am in front of the Musicians Institute on Hollywood Boulevard. His star is the 2,614th since the Walk of Fame’s completion in 1961.

His induction came three days after the release of the 25th anniversary edition of his second album “Death Certificate,” which includes three new songs.

Cube thanked his family for always supporting him throughout his lengthy career.

“Thank you mama for always supporting whatever I wanted to do, whether you was with it or not, you said ‘As long as it kept you off the street, you can do it,'” he said.

He also thanked his father for being a constant role model in his life.

“A lot of guys don’t have their fathers around, and if you want to make a man like this, stay around your sons. Stay around your kids,” he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony was John Singleton, who directed Ice Cube in “Boyz n the Hood,” which earned him an Oscar nomination

“I wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for this dude,” Singleton said, nodding toward Ice Cube.

Ice Cube, whose birth name is O’Shea Jackson, first attracted attention as rapper and songwriter with the West Coast gangsta rap group N.W.A. in the late 1980s, writing lyrics for its groundbreaking songs “Straight Outta Compton” and “Gangsta, Gangsta” and “Express Yourself.”

He soon left the group for a solo career, releasing his first studio album in 1990, “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted.”

Ice Cube, now 47, began his acting career with the 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood.” He later appeared in the “Friday,” “Barbershop,” “Are We There Yet?” and “Ride Along” franchises, which he also produced, and such films as “Three King.”

Ice Cube also was a producer of the 2015 N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton” and directed the 1998 film, “The Players Club.”

Watch the full ceremony: