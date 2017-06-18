*”Straight Outta Compton” star O’Shea Jackson, Jr. is set to take on the role of Dock Ellis in an upcoming biopic about the former Pittsburgh Pirates baseball pitcher.

O’Shea Jr.’s father, rapper/actor Ice Cube, is producing the flick about the Major League Baseball pitcher who famously pitched a no-hitter for the Pittsburgh Pirates while high on LSD on June 12, 1970.

As Deadline reports, “Dock” is being developed by Cube’s Cube Vision production company, and follows the 2015 N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” which Ice Cube also produced with O’Shea Jr. in the starring role (playing his father). The film received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

According to Deadline‘s official announcement of the Dock Ellis film, “The ball player was a colorful character — a highly competitive loudmouth who suffered no fools and called out racism when he experienced it. For instance, when he wore curlers in his hair at a workout, he was forbidden to do so ever again by the MLB Commissioner. Although he complied, he was quick to point out the hypocrisy as the MLB allowed a white player to wear a bad, shoulder-length toupee at the same time.”

You can learn about Dock’s acid-infused no-hitter in the video produced by No Mas below, in which Ellis himself tells the story of his psychedelic experience on the field:

