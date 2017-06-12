*A new foundation launched in Prince’s name aims to continue aiding the various causes that the artist supported during his life.

The nonprofit PRN (Prince Rogers Nelson) Alumni Foundation — whose board of directors is comprised of former Paisley Park employees – released a statement outlining its purpose.

Former Paisley Park Enterprises president (1989-1993) Craig Rice said, “Prince’s philanthropic activities are an important component of his legacy. Therefore, our goal is to continue supporting the charitable initiatives that were important to him. His financial generosity, most often anonymous, helped provide opportunities for underprivileged youth to pursue their dreams in music, the arts and education.”

Rice serves as secretary for the foundation’s board of directors. His fellow officers are president Jacqui Thompson and treasurer Harlan Austin.

The group is currently working on events and programs that will be announced in the coming months. The foundation has also launched the e-commerce website PRNalumni.org, featuring merchandise available for purchase, including hoodies, T-shirts and mugs.

Susan Rogers, a PRN board member and Paisley Park’s engineer/studio recordings (1983-1988) told Billboard, “Prince’s [work] team shared a common core: dedicated, loyal professionalism with an instinct to look out for one another. Through the PRN Alumni Foundation, those who knew his generosity of spirit toward communities and children can carry on the kind of work that helped define Prince.”