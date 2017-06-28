*Here’s everything you need to know about Paula Patton’s ABC suspense thriller “Somewhere Between” before its series premiere on Monday, July 24 at 10 p.m.

The actress stars as Laura Price, a local news producer in San Francisco helping the police to hunt down a serial killer. After the killer strikes close to home, a twist of fate allows a “Groundhog Day”-type reset, and Laura relives the week prior to the string of murders.

But unlike “Groundhog Day,” she only has one chance to get things right. Can she change fate and stop the killer? As she unravels the mysterious connection between herself and the killer, she realizes that fate is written in stone and that changing events will require an ultimate sacrifice.

Although the premiere episode (titled “For One to Live”) will air on a Monday, the second episode will air on Tuesday, July 25 at 10 p.m. during its new regular night and time.

Also starring in the series, JR Bourne (“Teen Wolf”) plays Tom Price, Laura’s powerful yet sensitive husband who is also the city’s district attorney; Devon Sawa (“Nikita”) is Nico Jackson, a former cop turned private investigator; and newcomer Aria Birch plays Serena Price, a big-hearted, untamable child who is always reaching out to others as a new friend.

Guest cast: Catherine Barroll as Grace Jackson, Imogen Tear as Ruby Jackson, Noel Johansen as Danny Jackson, Samantha Ferris as Captain Kendra Sarneau, Daniel Bacon as Glenn “Cupcake” Kupner, Michael St. John Smith as Governor Preston DeKizer.