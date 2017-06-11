*Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks has no plans to fade into obscurity following her termination from the hit reality series.

According to reports, the mother of two will star in an episode of USA’s “Big Star Little Star” with son Ayden, 7 — and she plans to donate any earning from her appearance to her own nonprofit for children.

“Phaedra is currently working on her Phaedra Foundation,” an insider revealed to Radar Online, adding that she’ll also begin working on her home.

“She’s starting the renovation process for the $1.9 million dollar mansion she bought last October,” the insider continued.

With news that her former RHOA co-stars are no longer speaking to her following the jaw-dropping reveal on last season’s reunion, where she was caught in a vicious lie about Kandi Burruss and Porsha William, many believe her altruism is an attempt to fix her public image.

In case you missed it, Parks spread a rumor that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker attempted to rape and drug Williams after a wild night out.

Tuesday night’s season premiere of MTV’s “Fear Factor” revival hosted by Ludacris was the network’s highest-rated series premiere in two years among adults 18-34, Deadline reports.

As the publication notes, the new installment of “Fear Factor” features new stunts inspired by urban legends, popular scary movies and viral videos. Contestants are forced to confront their fears in a battle for a $50,000 prize.

The original series aired on NBC between 2001 and 2006, and was hosted by comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan. It was later revived by the network in 2011, only to be cancelled again on May 13, 2012. After its second cancellation, a two-part special aired in July 2012. The original Dutch version was called “Now or Neverland.”

