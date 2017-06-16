*As you can imagine, the mother of Philando Castile is not at all happy after a jury found the Minnesota police officer who killed her son not guilty on Friday.

Valerie Castile made sure the world knows how she feels about the decision.

“People have died for us to have these rights and now we’re devolving. We’re going back down to 1969. Damn. What is it going to take? I’m mad as hell right now, yes I am,” she said.

Castile defended her son, who was killed in July of 2016, saying he would never jeopardize someone’s life, especially with his girlfriend and her child in the car at the time. Philando Castile was killed during a traffic stop, and his girlfriend live streamed the moments after on Facebook Live.

“I will continue to say murder because where in this planet do you tell the truth and you be honest and you still be murdered by the police of Minnesota?” Castile asked.

According to USA Today, as of Friday evening, thousands of people gathered on the steps of the state Capitol in St. Paul, holding signs and banners and chanting in response to the not guilty verdict.

The police officer, Jeronimo Yanez, was cleared of a manslaughter charge as well as two lesser charges. After the verdict was read, Valerie Castile yelled an expletive and family and friends left the courtroom in tears.

“My son loved this state. He had one tattoo on his body, and it was of the Twin Cities,” Castile said. “My son loved this city, and this city killed my son.”

Castile also addressed the crowd directly after leaving the courthouse, expressing her disappointment.

“The system continues to fail black people, and it will continue to fail you all. Like I said, because this happened with Philando, when they get done with us, they coming for you, for you, for you and all your interracial children,” Castile said. “Y’all are next, and you will be standing up here fighting for justice just as well as I am.”