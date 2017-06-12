*A black student at a Southern California high school said she was shocked to see a picture of herself under a noose and with a photoshopped rope around her neck being shared among students in her chemistry class.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s me being lynched,’” 15-year-old Aina Adewunmi of Palisades Charter High School told the New York Daily News.

Aina is a new student at Palisades, having just transferred to the school January. She said she had befriended a group of boys and things were going along fine…until they began using racial slurs.

“They added me to their group chat and then started using the n-word,” Aina told the outlet. “I said they can’t use the word, and that’s when I thought I set the boundary.”

But it turns out they were just getting started. The racist image of Adewunmi used in the group chat was taken days before without her knowledge.

“I got up and told the principal immediately and nipped it in the bud,” she said.

The boys involved in the racist photo were suspended for the last few days of the school year and did apologize. Aina’s mom says the school’s handling of the photo was woefully inadequate.

“The first step is remove the boys from the school, they cannot be allowed to come back,” Tracy Adewunmi told CBSLA. “The second step is to educate the population to let the people know that this behavior is not acceptable.”

The police are investigating the incident, and the family has hired an attorney.

Aina also told the Daily News that her request not to be in class with the boys again has been granted.