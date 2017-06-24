*Um, um good! That’s most likely the sound you will hear or even speak, as you munch on a poki (or poke because its been spelled both ways!) bowl.

But be warned, I am beginning to hear rumblings of people complaining of serious illness within a few hours after eating the spicy tuna poki bowls. You may have as well; but didn’t put two and two together.

Let me repeat: SERIOUS illness.

Poki, a traditional Hawaiian food, started becoming a thing in the mainland cities of the U. S. around 2016. After I inquired, someone told me to think Chipotle, but with raw fish. In other words, the assembly-line lunch counter that allows you to grab a tray and walk along the glass and point out what you want added to your dish.

