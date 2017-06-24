*Pooch Hall hit up the Little Black Dress Podcast with Rocsi Diaz and Nina Parker, to dish about his team’s failed attempts to negotiate his contract with BET back when he starred on “The Game.”

You may recall the conversation EUR Had with Hall last year about leaving “The Game” and transitioning to the hit series, “Ray Donovan.” At the time, Pooch told us:

“I had a lot of people who were like, ‘Where’s Pooch?,’ after I left The Game. A lot of people didn’t know where I went to because of the separation from The Game. I didn’t really have a segue going to Ray Donovan, and I don’t think BET really let anyone know that Pooch is going over to another show. I kinda had to do everything on my own, with my team. So there were fans who thought I didn’t want to act anymore, and then there were fans who were like, ‘I think he’s doing other projects.’ And then there were the die-hard Pooch fans who were like, ‘He’s on Ray Donovan. He’s crossed-over. He’s in the big leagues.’ So it was a lot of mixed emotions.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: ‘Ray Donovan’s’ Pooch Hall: ‘Nothing Good Comes Easy’ [EUR Exclusive]

During his conversation with the Little Black Dress Podcast, Pooch descibed what went down during his BET/”The Game” negotiations:

“So when we were in negotiating, I kind of was like, ‘Uh oh’, because I knew how BET got down and I knew how the Producers got down. It’s almost like you have this opportunity that we gave you, we want you to be loyal. It wasn’t like fly eagle fly.”

Continuing, “When we tried to make it work. It was like, ‘Well we can’t do that.’ Part of me was like, ‘I don’t want to leave’ because when you start making that type of money and getting that type of love, I was literally like the mayor of Atlanta.”

Hall says when it was announced that he’d landed the “Ray Donovan” role, BET stopped communicating with him.

“When that sh*t hit Deadline, the emails and phone calls just ceased. It was like crickets. Then my lawyer called and asked has anyone from BET or Business Affairs called you? I was just like, ‘We might as well focus on Showtime because I know what that means.’ ”

He added, “It was like the doors closed and all of a sudden no more BET Awards, it was like nothing. My peoples were like, “are you still acting?”

Pooch also admits that he nearly became depressed over the situation.

“It was just like tough to deal with because all of a sudden it was almost like – the urban side of it was just like “Where’s our guy?” and it was just like Damn, man, BET let another one go in a sense. And yo, you go through sh*t. I don’t care how tough I am. A guy or whatever man. We have feelings and certain things hurt us and bother us and you know we’re not indestructible. So it messed with me. And I’m not afraid to say it. I kinda got depressed.”

He continues, “But then people were like “Yo dude, you’re on Ray Donovan…with Oscar winning cats. What are you talking about?” And I was just like Well, you go from being the lead and as an actor I’m an artist, I just want to spit dialogue. It’s almost like telling a rapper whose got like ill tracks, “Well you just gotta sing the hook. Or just write for him.” It’s like “Dog I can spit”. But now you’re running elbows and shaking hands with different people.”

Hall also opens up about his upbringing, the life lessons he has learned from his and learning how to navigate Hollywood.

Click here to listen to the full interview.

Save

Save