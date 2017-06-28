*Airing directly opposite of the BET Awards on Sunday, the Season 4 premiere of Starz’s “Power” experienced an overall drop in viewership, but saw record numbers embracing the cable network’s non-linear strategy, reports Deadline.com.

On linear television (the actual 9 p.m. Sunday airing on the Starz channel only), the Season 4 premiere was down from the soaring heights of its Season 3 debut a year ago.

Airing in part during the first part of the BET Awards, the “When I Get Out” episode of “Power” snagged 1.68 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. That’s a 26% drop from the “Call Me James” Season 3 opener and a 20% downturn in the demo.

However, across all platforms and plays, “Power’s” Season 4 opener dipped just 9% in overall viewership from the Season 3 debut total to 3.26 million — which makes it the second-best Starz season debut ever.

Starz also offered the Season 4 premiere a day early on the Starz app and on Starz On Demand. Going live at 12:01 AM on June 25, “Power’s” latest season opener hit a new premiere high for the app with 830,000 total plays – a huge jump from Season 3’s results.

Additionally, Starz’s OTT (over the top) stand-alone service subscriptions shot up nearly 150% over “Power’s” then-record Season 3 opening weekend sign-ups.