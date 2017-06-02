Priyanka Chopra poses at the 'Baywatch' Photo Call at Sony Centre on May 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

*Actress Priyanka Chopra felt the wrath of Twitter this week after sharing selfies she took while visiting Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial.

The 34-year-old star of “Baywatch” and ABC’s “Quantico” shared two photos on social media taken in front of the pillars in memory of the 6 million European Jews slaughtered by the Nazis.

One pic showed her in sunglasses, with the caption “Holocaust memorial #Berlin.” The other was taken with her younger brother, Siddharth.” It was captioned, “There is such an eerie silence here.”

Fans were quick to criticize the actress, calling the photos “insensitive” and “disrespectful,” among other things.

She later deleted both pics, but it was too late.





