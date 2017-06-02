*Actress Priyanka Chopra felt the wrath of Twitter this week after sharing selfies she took while visiting Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial.

The 34-year-old star of “Baywatch” and ABC’s “Quantico” shared two photos on social media taken in front of the pillars in memory of the 6 million European Jews slaughtered by the Nazis.

One pic showed her in sunglasses, with the caption “Holocaust memorial #Berlin.” The other was taken with her younger brother, Siddharth.” It was captioned, “There is such an eerie silence here.”

Priyanka Chopra creates social media storm again after posting for selfies near Holocaust memorial https://t.co/61EaooNRoq pic.twitter.com/DgA4K8H0D1 — Social Network Newz (@SocialNet_Newz) June 2, 2017

Fans were quick to criticize the actress, calling the photos “insensitive” and “disrespectful,” among other things.

She later deleted both pics, but it was too late.

@priyankachopra Did you really take a selfie at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin? Unbelievable….please show some restraint and respect. — #hellomynameisKapil (@DocKapman) June 1, 2017

@priyankachopra Selfie while at the Holocaust Museum in Berlin??? Wtf? Why would you do something so disrespectful?? 😞 — ScarletH (@Scarlet_Halo) June 1, 2017