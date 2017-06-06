*It was just 5 years ago when the Chief Executive Officer of an International Discipleship Ministry Agency found himself gripped with despair and hopelessness – not knowing how to define what was happening, but knowing something was terribly wrong.

The year was 2012 and Rev. Junius Dotson found himself dealing with great losses that ultimately made him feel empty and alone. His mother died in February 2012, brother passed from a massive heart attached just 5 months afterwards and right after the burial – before he could board a plane back to Wichita, KS he received news of his grandmother’s death.

Dotson had lost more than half of his immediate family in a 5 month time-frame and he wasn’t sure how to deal with it.

Despite the overwhelming feelings of loss of family and being alone, the pressures of having to stand week after week in the pulpit and fulfill the responsibility as Senior Pastor of the largest African-American congregation in Kansas essentially numbed the feelings. So he didn’t deal with these feelings nor did he feel that they could lead to something so much more; a full mental breakdown. Not recognizing why his off days and eventually weeks were spent in dark rooms and disconnected from family and friends, Dotson eventually conceded to the idea that he could be suffering from depression.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Mental Health, mental illness affects one in five adults and one in 10 children in America. Furthermore, they say mental illness is the leading cause of disability, yet nearly two-thirds of people with a diagnosable mental illness do not seek treatment, and racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. are even less likely to get help. As people of faith, we know that it is more likely for African Americans to turn to faith in times of crisis to help in their recovery instead of professional support.

Recognizing the symptoms and tackling them with the help of prayer and seeking professional help, Junius Dotson overcame what could have been, and what is for many, a debilitating experience. He now serves as the leader of the second largest denomination in the world and is charged with strategically supporting local congregations of the United Methodist Church with tools to engage persons into discipleship. In a real sense, Dotson is tasked with helping to ensure that leaders have the resources needed to be effective in their teaching; realizing that effective leadership is health leadership.

The month of July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and Junius Dotson’s grave experiences battling mental health issues, his journey and triumphant recovery is an enlightening and uplifting story. It is one especially, in light of the increasing rate among pastors and African Americans, that could help start this type of conversation within the faith communities. His journey can help people recognize the signs of mental illnesses in themselves and others, while taking away the negative stigma attached. By sharing his story, he can effect change in communities across the country and reach those that are being affected but not treated; minorities, churchgoers.

Junius Dotson is ready to share, teach people how to combine faith, spiritual practices and professional resources to combat mental illness. He will RESET the mindset and provide the tools needed to conquer DEPRESSION.

