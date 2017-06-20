*Birdman is ready to leave his nest in South Florida.

The co-founder of Cash Money Records, a.k.a. Bryan Williams, a.k.a. Baby, has put his Miami Beach mansion on the market for $20 million, according to Page Six.

Toni Braxton’s man purchased the property in 2011 from Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner for $14.25 million. He then spent several million renovating the home with acres of marble, chrome, custom lighting, and textured, animal-print wallpaper.

“This is a home fit for kings: 20,000 square feet under AC with every amenity possible,” says co-listing agent Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “Two wine cellars, movie theater that seats 13, six-car climate-controlled garage, 40-foot-tall entry foyer, entertainer’s bar, a double staircase with custom iron railings … and a 2,000-square-foot master bedroom with two private balconies make this home one of the grandest estates on Palm Island.”

The mansion, built in 2004, is located in the Estates section of Palm Island and features 100 feet of canal frontage, plus a dock that can accommodate a 100-foot yacht. It has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It previously had nine bedrooms, but the 48-year-old music mogul combined three bedrooms on the top floor to create a grand master suite with dual bathrooms with walk-in closets, as well as a plush sitting area with a fireplace.

There’s also a chef’s kitchen with a custom lit island, two wine cellars, and two garages, one for four cars and another for two. The grounds also include a pool, sand volleyball court, and summer kitchen with a pizza oven. Palm trees adorn the half-acre property.

Harris told TheRealDeal.com the rapper has decided that “it’s too much home for him,” and he’s hoping to downsize.

Let’s have a peek inside: