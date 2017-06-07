*Here’s a story that’s got our blood boiling. It’s one more instance of deeply rooted racism is in this country.

What the eff do have to do to get some damn equal justice in this country when we lay gown our lives for the flag?!

While you ponder that, here’s the story:

A new study finds that black U.S. service members are as much as twice as likely as their white peers to face military punishment in an average year.

Protect Our Defenders, the sexual-assault and military-justice advocacy group responsible for the study, based the findings on an analysis of Pentagon data from 2006 to 2015. Researchers found racial disparities were highest in the Marine Corps.

“These disparities are particularly striking for black service members, who face military justice or disciplinary action at much higher rates than white service members in every service branch,” according to the report, which was released Wednesday.

“In fact, the size of the disparity between white and black service members’ military justices involvement has remained consistent over the years, and, in the case of the Air Force and Marine Corps has increased.”

A spokesman for the Pentagon said officials will review the report, according to USA Today.

“It is longstanding Department of Defense policy that service members must be afforded the opportunity to serve in an environment free from unlawful racial discrimination,” said Johnny Michael, a Pentagon spokesman. “The department will review any new information concerning implementation of and compliance with this policy.”

The military services provided differing sets of data in response to the request from Protect Our Defenders, making comparisons among the services difficult. For example, the Air Force provided proceedings from court martial and non-judicial punishment from 2006 to 2015, while the Marine Corps supplied guilty findings for court martial and non-judicial punishment for the same period.

You can get MORE info at USA Today.