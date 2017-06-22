*Question: If you hated white people, and the nearest clinic to you ONLY had white doctors, and your kid had complained to you that he felt ill; would you put your hate aside in the best interest of your child?

You stew on that while I introduce you to a Canadian woman who obviously didn’t love her kid enough to let her hate go.

“Can I see a doctor please that’s white. Who doesn’t have brown teeth and who speaks English,” the white woman sitting in the reception area of a clinic in Ontario, Canada is heard saying to an employee around the :15 second mark in the video below. Her son sits beside her and looks to be playing a video game on some device.

You hear comments from people in the area who are obviously disgusted by her behavior calling out “unbelievable” and “go to the hospital” and “speak English is one thing, being white is another.” Someone also starts a sentence saying, “Does being white make him…” but trails off as the woman is obviously still talking and repeating herself as he heads towards the reception window and begins screaming at the workers.

When the 4-minute video, recorded by someone waiting in the clinic reception area was posted earlier this week, it went viral and the public was outraged.

Watch the video at EURThisNthat.