*Donald Trump’s influence continues to make ignorant white folk feel comfortable about displaying racism in any and all environments — with no filter.

Take the office: where these folks have thrown professionalism out of the window and are constantly supplying Black and Brown people with social media content of their racist behavior.

With hate and envy keeping them so busy, it’s amazing they have time to do any real work.

In a lawsuit filed by Southland Construction Management employee Tishay Wright — a Black woman, CEO Kenneth Hayden and his wife, CFO Anita Hayden, have been accused of creating a racially hostile work environment. Wright seems to have plenty of evidence to back up her claim and one can’t help but think back to Trump’s self-proclaimed favorite word: STUPID when you see what some of that evidence is.

Not only does the employee reference the couple making comments like, “We’ll just make the Mexicans do it,” Wright actually has a photo of a Christmas gift they gave her.

…and its a real doosie. Therein lies the stupid part.

