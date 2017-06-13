*Chief Keef found himself in South Dakota’s Minnehaha County Jail on Monday after airport security found him in possession of weed and paraphernalia.

The Chicago rapper, born Keith Cozart, performed Sunday at an anti-bullying celebrity basketball event at the University of Sioux Falls, according to promoters Kowabunga Music.

He was about to take a flight out when security at Sioux Falls Regional Airport found two THC edibles and four blunts in his carry-on, according to Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens.

He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. and booked into the Minnehaha County Jail at 9:21 a.m. without bail. The rapper is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia of marijuana and possession of between two ounces and a half-pound of marijuana.

Kowabunga Music released the following statement about his appearance at the basketball event:

“He came to our city to help us have a day where (the) majority of our city youth is inside a safe place with friends enjoying their selves instead of out engaging in illegal activities. Only The Stars and Kowabunga are only doing what this city is not willing to do: focus on our YOUTH. [sic] Chief has had his problems in the past and has fixed himself: just Google him. At the end of day he came out for a day of (engaging) in a serious cause we are working towards: fighting bullying.”