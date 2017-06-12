*Fabolous was honored by his hometown of Brooklyn, New York on Sunday (June 11) when borough president Eric L. Adams bestowed upon him the key to the city.

The rapper, born John David Jackson, expressed gratitude toward all of his hometown supporters during a ceremony at the Celebrity Path at Brooklyn’s Botanical Gardens.

“Had the honor of being presented the Key To Brooklyn from Brooklyn Borough President @bpericadams today,” Fab wrote on Instagram. “Still crazy to me that I’m being honored by the place that birth, raised, & made me who I am today. Thank You Brooklyn.”

Fab’s brother, Paul Cain, paid tribute with his own poignant message on Instagram.

“Brooklyn Honored My Brother Today. He Was Given The Key 2 The City. He Came From The Projects, He Came From Nothing, He Came From The Bottom! 2 All The Youth, Let This Be Your Motivation,” he began. “You Can Be SuccessFul 2, Just Work Hard & Stay Focused! 2 Say I’m Proud Is An Understatement!! I Love You Bro, Keep Winning!”

In addition to his key to Brooklyn, Fab’s name was engraved on the Celebrity Walk, along with legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.