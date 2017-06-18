*Next month, actress Regina Hall hits the big screen opposite a stellar cast of Black Star Power in the Will Packer-produced film, “Girls Trip.”

The story centers on four friends (Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah) who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side.

In a new chit-chat with ESSENCE, Hall recalls the time she and a friend survived a trip to Jamaica with only $100.

Peep the hilarious video below.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: ‘Nobody Speak’: Netflix Doc Explores Fake News, Hogan v. Gawker and Freedom of the Press [Watch]

Hall is one of the ESSENCE July 2017 cover stars, posing alongside co-stars Jada, Queen Latifah and Tiffany.

In the issue, the 46-year-old Washington D.C. native describes how she and a close friend spent the money during the trip and after sharing some of their craziest moments says, “I wouldn’t do that today.”

“Because of our history in this country and how we’ve been labeled, I think we, as Black women, tend to be a little hard on ourselves,” Pinkett-Smith told ESSENCE about letting go and having fun in the July 2017 issue.

“That feeling of always having to be on point has prevented us from being expansive in how we see ourselves and how we allow ourselves to be entertained, but I think we’re getting to a place where we’re afforded the opportunity to kind of cut loose and see all the wonderful colors of who we are,” she said.

“In this film we are flawed, funny, vulnerable and out of our minds! We go way over the top, just to remind people that it’s comedy.”

Directed by Malcolm D. “Girls Trip” hits theaters July 21.